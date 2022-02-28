Beautiful custom built home, constructed by Stan Whittington. The living room offers cathedral ceiling, and a gas log fireplace. The spacious kitchen offers a six burner gas cook top, a large walk in pantry, and a built in mixer lift in the island. In the large main level master suite you will find a tray ceiling. The master bath offers a double vanity, jetted tub, a large shower, and heated tile floor. Did I mention, MAIN LEVEL laundry. On the upper level you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large bonus room for entertaining. Relax on the screened porch or sit out back on the composite deck and watch the kids play in the fenced yard. Tons of extras in this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $475,000
