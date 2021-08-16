Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-Go Back To School with a Beautiful 4BR/3BA Mountain View Home- Great Convenience to Hwy 127, I-40, and Hwy 321 to CLT. You will love the large living room with built-ins, coffered ceilings, and stone gas fireplace! Custom kitchen features granite, tile backsplash, bar seating & large eat-in area with additional separate pantry. Large Primary Bedroom features tray ceilings, walk in closets w/ custom built ins, barn door, and large bath w/ tile floor, double vanities w/ granite, tile walk in shower, soaking tub..and a vaulted ceiling providing a true retreat! Two more additional large bedrooms downstairs w/ walk in closets & full bath w/ double vanities. Massive additional living space- perfect for den, homeschooling or a play room! Additional 4th Bedroom and Full bath w/ granite countertops off the bonus room. We love the screened in back porch, sundeck, outdoor fire pit, fenced in backyard, and over-sized two car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $489,900
