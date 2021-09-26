4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $499,900

 Skip to main content
For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Impeccable colonial revival located in the heart of Oakwood in NW Hickory. Enjoy a picturesque setting on a tree-lined street in this 3-level family home within walking distance to Oakwood Elementary, City Walk, & downtown Hickory. Inside, the main level has 9' ceilings and a central foyer opening onto the great room and formal dining room with built-in display cabinet that doubles as a pass-through to the kitchen, which features updated appliances with gas range and Quartz countertops. The oversized great room has a wood-burning fireplace flanked with built-ins, plenty of natural light, and opens to the kitchen, study & private screened porch. The study has an adjoining full bath and could double as an extra bedroom suite if needed. Upstairs, you’ll find three bedrooms, including a primary suite with walk-in closet and a bath with double vanity and large tiled shower. The full lower level has a rec room with fireplace & wet bar, 4th bedroom suite, large office space, and storage.

