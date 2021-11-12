Newly built luxurious brick home right in the heart of Mt.View with a wonderful view of Bakers Mountain. Tucked away and private but within walking distance to the Elementary school will put a smile on anyone who purchases it. Constructed with high end Robert Abbey Light Fixtures gives this beautiful home the sparkle it deserves . Equipped with a three car Garage , walk in pantry ,master on the bottom floor, walk in crawl space that holds all the utilities and a huge bonus room upstairs . Act fast no city taxes on the beauty will motivate buyers quickly . Schedule an appointment today
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A body has been found in the search for a man missing after an Oct. 27 wreck.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
A body found Friday has been identified as a man missing after a late October wreck.
- Updated
Donnie Smart, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, didn't hesitate to jump into action when he heard an explosion and saw flames shooting out of a neighbor's home.
- Updated
VALDESE — It was all about Nigel Dula. And of course, his offensive line.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Sept. 19-25.
- Updated
“Something’s happened,” said Nancy Hang, Koa Hang's daughter. “This is not like him.” He's been missing since a car crash Oct. 27 in the Icard area.
Will Lackey says after nearly three decades in the military, he’d still sign up again tomorrow if he was needed.
- Updated
House built in 1900 has been converted to an apartment. The property could be restored to its original grandeur as as a single family home, ap…
- Updated
NEWTON — The Freedom High School marching band emerged victorious at the Foard Band Classic last weekend, its first grand championship in five years.