 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $515,000

Newly built luxurious brick home right in the heart of Mt.View with a wonderful view of Bakers Mountain. Tucked away and private but within walking distance to the Elementary school will put a smile on anyone who purchases it. Constructed with high end Robert Abbey Light Fixtures gives this beautiful home the sparkle it deserves . Equipped with a three car Garage , walk in pantry ,master on the bottom floor, walk in crawl space that holds all the utilities and a huge bonus room upstairs . Act fast no city taxes on the beauty will motivate buyers quickly . Schedule an appointment today

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

6 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $119,900

  • Updated

House built in 1900 has been converted to an apartment. The property could be restored to its original grandeur as as a single family home, ap…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert