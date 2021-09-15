This all brick home is situated on .64 acre immaculately landscaped lot. The landscaping includes lots of unique plants & trees. The home is in immaculate condition. Extremely clean & well kept. Main level master bedrooms offers a tray ceiling as well as sitting area with lots of natural light. The master bath has a large corner jetted tub with a separate shower. The kitchen has a large pantry. The cherry cabinets are topped with granite. The main level also offers an office, formal dining room as well as a breakfast nook. The upper level has three more bedrooms as well as a bonus room. The finished basement is a wonderful place to entertain. This level has a theater room. A built in wet bar topped with granite. A pool table area as well as a ping pong table area. You will also find a workshop space as well. With no other homes behind you this backyard is private oasis. Nice and level this area is an awesome spot to enjoy the great outdoors.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $609,900
