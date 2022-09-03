A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room(241 sq ft) on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spacious back yard, with covered rear porch makes for great outdoor entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was airlifted after a Thursday evening crash on N.C. 181.
Reality TV show “Bar Rescue” is filming at a bar in Hickory.
A new family-owned and operated restaurant on Carbon City Road in Morganton is offering a mix of authentic Mexican food, Tex-Mex, California-s…
DREXEL — A man who was a passenger in a stolen car bailed out of the car when a deputy tried to stop it and ran onto school property with a gu…
DREXEL — A man admitted he might need a shrink after investigators said he ran onto a school’s property with a gun Tuesday morning.
A multi-agency collaboration led to the seizure of more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine.
A Charlotte man will be paying a pretty high price for the munchies he got in a local store Sunday night.
There might be a new chief in town, but it’s a familiar face who will be heading up the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
ICARD — A Burke County family is counting their blessings after a teenager who troopers said had been drinking plowed through their flower bed…
A Morganton woman was charged with trafficking drugs after an investigation Friday.