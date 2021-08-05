 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $674,900
spotlight

Stunning New Construction Home just one block off the City's new City Walk. Walk downtown to dining, shopping, and outdoors Summer concerts! Not quite completed but planning to be finished by Mid August! Pictures will be updated as construction progresses towards completion. Cabinets and Painting are in process. You're going to love the exception quality construction along with unique design and floorplan. Main level features 10' ceilings throughout with 8' exterior and interior doors. Open Kitchen, Dining and Living Room. Main Level Master Suite plus a second Master Suite on the Second Floor with a sitting area overlooking the "cityscape". Two guest bedrooms upstairs with adjoining shared full bath. Large Family Room. 12'x24' covered back patio area just off the living room. Oversized Dbl Garage.

