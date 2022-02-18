4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $715,000

Lake Hickory main channel Lakefront home on a double lot with inground pool. This is a lakehouse that feels like a true retreat with lots of character and unique design features throughout. Outside the highlight is obviously the inground pool with great views from the deck area but the property also features extensive landscaping, a garage with shop, wrap around decking, seawall, and floating dock. Inside features huge entertaining and sunrooms which show off 180 degree lake views with floor to ceiling windows. The home has a very impressive full 2nd level master suite with it's own private living area, spiral staircase, and kitchenette. The home also has 2 bedrooms on the main level one of which could easily be used as a second master. The basement features a bunk room with its own bathroom and a walk out to a covered back patio with hot tub.