 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $72,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $72,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $72,000

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package heat and air unit installed in 2017. Home has been a rental property for years and was recently rented from 2017 - 2021 for 750.00 per month. Home is in NEED of a Roof ASAP. Also there is moister damage to some plywood, floor joist, framing band, and main beam. Not sure to what extent. Seller is selling ''AS IS'' condition.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well
Crime News

Sheriff: Man strangled, beaten before body dumped in well

  • Updated

Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert