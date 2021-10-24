4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $72,000

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package heat and air unit installed in 2017. Home has been a rental property for years and was recently rented from 2017 - 2021 for 750.00 per month. Home is in NEED of a Roof ASAP. Also there is moister damage to some plywood, floor joist, framing band, and main beam. Not sure to what extent. Seller is selling ''AS IS'' condition.