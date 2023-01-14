 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $749,000

Newest addition to The Oaks on 6th! A welcoming front porch leads you inside to a stunning foyer, with strikingly detailed walls and stairway. The main level includes an office/study with stained French doors, that could also serve as a guest room. Turn the corner to an open kitchen, dining, and living area that is enhanced by a large glass slider that extends the living area to the covered deck. The primary suite on the main level includes custom moulding in the bedroom and split vanities in the spacious bathroom, along with a large walk-in shower. Upstairs includes an open sitting area that is adjoined by 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a bonus room that offers lots of possibilities! At the end of the hall is a door leading to storage and utility access. This home is designed for function and fun! Quartz countertops, high-end appliances, custom cabinets and creative detail are a standard at The Oaks on 6th! See attached flyer-"Come Home to The Oaks on 6th"

