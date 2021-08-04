Live your best life in Governors Harbour, a lake front community of NW Hickory. This lovely home boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, & 2 half baths along w/all of the upper end details throughout. As you walk into the executive style foyer entryway, you notice the columns, heavy moldings, archways, cherry hardwood floors & wainscoting as well as the large oversized formal dining & formal living room each w/storage closets. Pass through into the open kitchen which features an "eat-at" kitchen island, granite tops, and is open to the eat-in & family room. The family room has custom built in's & a gas logs fireplace. The upper level has 3 bedrooms, each with their own private BA and laundry room. The oversized master bedroom has a master bath w/ travertine flooring, double vanity sinks, and separate tub & shower. The third level has a bonus / 4th bedroom with ensuite bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $750,000
