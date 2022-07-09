Come home to The Oaks on 6th! Open the 8' tall mahogany front door to find a spacious floor plan that will surprise you with its versatility. Before entering the living area, you will find a guest suite, a powder room, an office and stairs that lead to an opulent second level. But the living area will captivate your attention. A stunning kitchen island, a formal dining area, a light-filled living area w/travertine tiled gas FP, and a custom accent wall for highlighting your own artwork! Large sliding doors lead out to a custom covered deck, that leads to a lg backyard. Back inside, the primary suite is on the main level, w/split vanities, a large and small custom walk-in closet, and access directly to the laundry area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a flex room, as well as an open playroom/living area. Storage is abundant with 2 large walk-in attic spaces. The back yard is large and allows the homeowner to create their own outdoor oasis.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hildebran man was killed when police said his sister ran him over at a gas station in Newton on Tuesday.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursi…
Even in the summer months many Burke County students are hard at work, especially those in FFA programs at East Burke and Freedom high schools.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …