4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Enjoy one-level living at its finest in this impressive four bedroom home in Forest Park. Offering stunning interior decor, handsome 2018 kitchen remodel by Glaze Construction, and private 0.98 lot, this one is sure to impress. The covered front terrace leads into a large entrance hall with marble floors and opens onto a sunken formal living room with beautiful millwork and fireplace. The expanded kitchen offers custom WoodMode cabinetry with antiqued brass pulls, Thermador appliances including a 6-burner gas range and built-in side-by-side refrigerator, Shaw farm sink, honed black granite countertops and cozy sitting area. Off the kitchen, you'll find a laundry, full bath, guest suite/office, & exit to the double garage. The sunny formal dining room has a bow window overlooking the rear patio & adjacent wood-paneled den with exit to a 4-season porch. A central hallway leads to 3 bedroom suites. Updated basement rec room with new built-ins. Walk-up attic for expansion or storage.