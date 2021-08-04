TRULY a masterpiece, mountain-like feel of a one owner home situated on peaceful setting in the heart of NW Hickory. Simply STUNNING from start to finish! Elegant covered entryway reveals a stellar, true open concept main level living w/ no attention to detail spared. Lovely hardwoods, stone fireplace, coffered ceilings, wet bar w sink, dw & beverage fridge, incredible wine closet w corked flooring, an absolute DREAM kitchen! Cooking & entertaining will never grow old here! INCREDIBLE island w built in mixing stand, honed granite w/ ball & chain design, white soft close cabinets, Thermador appliances, walk in pantry, desk area w/ retractable tv/computer. AMAZING outdoor living space that offers a covered porch w vaulted ceilings, wood beams,stone FP, stone floor, mini kitchen,grill island,eat in bar w granite tops, hot tub w pergola, putting green, extended decking overlooking stream waterfall. Almost an acre lot. A RESORT IN ITSELF! SEE ADDITIONAL REMARKS IN MLS ATTACHMENTS.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $819,000
