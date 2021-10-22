4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $899,900

Gorgeous, meticulously maintained lake front home with extraordinary views. Walk through the front door to the great room with a gas fireplace, hardwoods and views of the lake . Entertain guests in the dining room with the installed surround sound. To the right of the entry, 2 French Chateau doors lead to two bedrooms and a full bath. The kitchen offers custom built cabinets, pull out storage, built in pantry, double door dishwasher, mini fridge, vegetable sink, recessed and under cabinet lighting and more amazing lake views. Master bedroom boasts 10 to 14 foot ceilings, sitting area and a balcony to watch the moon rise. Master closet includes a dressing closet and walk in closet. Master bath features a glass block shower, private toilet, garden tub and new tile. Fully finished basement includes a living area, kitchenette, bedroom, full bath and office space. Head through the garage to a workshop with another full bath. Must see! This one won't last long.