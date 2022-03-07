4 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $549,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Serene, wooded setting for this custom built home situated on two lots totaling 1.28 acres, and offering a lower-level floor plan that's perfect for a second-living quarters! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees on all sides, this 3600 SF home offers main-level living featuring a welcoming foyer, formal living and dining, beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and 48' gas range. Off the kitchen, the great room offers a vaulted ceiling with fireplace and exit to the screened porch. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a huge primary suite with updated bath and double closets. You'll also find a double garage and laundry on the main level. The lower level has its own driveway, double garage, bedroom, bath, office, and over 1500 SF of unheated space, currently used as a workshop, but could be updated to complete a 2nd living space. Walk-up attic for possible expansion. Top quality construction inside & out.