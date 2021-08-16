4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $244,500

Stylish farmhouse-feel home is MOVE-IN READY! This one has it all - great location on a quiet street, large yard with privacy fencing just in time for outdoor entertaining this fall, hard-to-find 4 bedrooms, spacious kitchen open to huge dining area for gatherings. Kitchen has ample cabinet and counter space, lots of wonderful natural light, new appliances, and pendant lights. This home has been lovingly updated with new molding, new carpet, luxury vinyl tile, re-claimed hardwood flooring, new paint, lighting, ceiling fans, and even light switches and covers. Baths have been remodeled with gorgeous mosaic tile flooring, new tub and tile surround and tiled shower. Awesome 2-car garage with pull-down attic stairs is a great space for a workshop plus extra storage in the shed. Enjoy quiet morning coffee on the deck back. Welcome home!