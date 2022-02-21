SUMMER ENTERTAINEMENT AT ITS FINEST! Home sits on 2+ acres with an oversized in-ground pool (with lots of decking), pool house (with 1/2 bath) and an amazing covered gazebo in HUDSON!! 4 bedroom, 3 full baths featuring a HUGE primary bedroom suite with his/her bathroom & closets, beamed cathedral ceiling and sitting area leading to private deck. Updated kitchen with slate floors, stainless steal appliances and granite counter tops. Huge laundry room with built-in storage. Spacious family room just off the kitchen is the perfect spot indoor entertaining. Hot tub is perfect for those cold winter nights and even has a TV! Basement has 4 parking spaces and room for storage. Large driveway with room for tons of parking for those summer pool parties! Convenient location just minutes from downtown Hudson. Near shopping, dining and recreational facilities. A MUST SEE HOME!
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $399,900
