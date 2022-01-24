A private 8.5 acre estate close to shopping and restaurants. Home is move in ready and has an 18 x 40 inground saltwater pool. You enter the estate on a winding private road. Winter mountain views behind home and wildlife abounds. Home is all electric but does have a woodburning woodstove in basement fireplace that is connected to home vent system in case of power outage in winter. Home has all formal areas on main floor with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with den and sunroom overlooking pool. Basement has separate living area with bar and kitchen and one bedroom (without window). Huge office space and storage area. Some areas of finished basement are 6'9" in height so buying agent needs to verify square footage. HVAC has been serviced and chimney has been cleaned. Home has two large, enclosed outbuildings with numerous pole barns and a 20' x 37' greenhouse with water and power. Also included is a specially designed playhouse/treehouse for the kids. This is truly an amazing property. Home Warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $599,900
