4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $1,200,000

Call Glenda Wilson at Realty Executives (828) 328-8900. Enjoy Life in the Foothills of the NC Blue Ridge Mountains. Enter this private estate through custom built gates from Louisiana, down tree lined drive, pass water fountain from Charleston SC to the Steel double doors from Texas. Home is of quality construction . Great room with white quartz fireplace, 8 piece crown moldings, kitchen with hand built cabinets,with all appliances included, plus an addition Kitchen just off the pool which is also equipped. Split BR plan on main floor has the primary suite off to itself with bath, has tile shower , claw foot tub double vanity and walk-in closet and exercise room. Upstairs has either a media room or additional BR, also bath. Outside is the heated pool, hot tub and fireplace. Pool house with bath. A detached 3 car garage with bonus room above, attached 2 car garage. Home on county water but has a well that can put out 450 GAM, which opens many possibilities for this property on 23+ acres. Video shows addition features of, be sure to watch. Don't miss out on this private estate.