This 4 bedroom, 2 bath Brick Ranch home with a full finished basement has lots of space. Updates include paint, flooring, appliances, decks, fencing and more. The main level kitchen has lots of cabinets and all kitchen appliances stay. Dining area has French doors that lead out to a 42 foot deck off the back of the house that is great for entertaining and relaxing. The lower level a separate living quarters that includes den fireplace, a 2nd kitchen, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and laundry area and separate outside entrance. The lower level will make a great space for additional family members or visitors. 1 acre of land has a fenced in front yard and large back yard with large mature trees for shade. In addition to the two car carport, there is an additional single carport beside the home. Great buy! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $198,000
