Custom 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home, constructed in 2016 with over 1.5 private acres. Admire the beautiful mountain views on your drive to the property. Located close to the cul de sac, the home is surrounded by wooded vacant lots available to purchase separately. As you enter the home you are welcomed with an open floor plan. This kitchen is a must see! STANDARD IS NOT A WORD USED HERE! The master bedroom includes a spacious bathroom which has a garden tub with custom rock work, custom shelving and a separate shower. On the other side of the home you will find 3 other bedrooms, an office and 2 more full bathrooms. The home comes with a large outbuilding. While outside you will see this home has a large back deck perfect for entertaining or relaxing in tranquil privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $199,500
