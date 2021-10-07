4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $225,000

Here is your mini-farm! This picturesque farmhouse with four bedrooms, 1.5 baths sits on 7.5 acres of rolling pastures, garden area and stream. The main level offers a spacious kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, sunroom, two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, walk in closet and a half bath. Relax on the covered rear porch that overlooks the fenced backyard and outdoor living room. There is a detached single car garage, single carport and outbuilding that could be a workshop or craft room. Property is conveniently located between Lenoir and Morganton. Don't let this one get away! The Property is being "Sold As Is". Please contact Lee Pennell at 828-850-4408 or Lpennell1950@gmail.com.