Boasting 4 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 1.5 Story, Brick w/Bsmt on Corner Lot in Desirable Lower Creek will put an end to cramped living. Foyer opens to spacious living room with custom built-ins for storage and display flanking the fireplace. Dining room features timeless, cobblestone tile flooring. Rich granite countertops in kitchen, complete with an abundance of custom cabinetry, handy pantry, sunlit breakfast nook plus rear entry landing and added storage. Bedrooms, 2 on main and 2 up, all generously sized and offering excellent closet space. Updated bath with tiled shower on main. Hardwoods and tile flooring, beautiful molding and interior details. Hardwoods beneath areas with newer carpet, per seller. Main level garage. Coveted outdoor living space includes rocking chair front porch for taking in spectacular views of Hibriten Mtn plus a covered rear porch and patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Fenced rear yard. Don’t let this one get away!
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
- Updated
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
- Updated
Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.
- Updated
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.