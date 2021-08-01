Here is your mini-farm! This picturesque farmhouse with four bedrooms, 1.5 baths sits on 7.5 acres of rolling pastures, garden area and stream. The main level offers a spacious kitchen with breakfast area, dining room, living room, sunroom, two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a half bath. Relax on the covered rear porch that overlooks the fenced backyard and outdoor living room. There is a detached single car garage, single carport and outbuilding that could be a workshop or craft room. Property is conveniently located between Lenoir and Morganton. Don't let this one get away! Please contact Lee Pennell at 828-850-4408 or Lpennell1950@gmail.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $250,000
