4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $259,900

Welcome Home! This charming home is a must see. Fresh paint throughout, original hardwood flooring, remodeled Kitchen...and much much more. Enjoy a quite screened in back porch, with views of beautiful trees and nature that fill the additional parcel which accompanies this great property. This home is a must see. Call your Re/Max Legendary agent, Kristen Knox at 704-763-2960, for a tour of this property!

