So many spectacular updates in this spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Tremont Park home including gorgeous fresh paint throughout, granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances! Upon entering the front door, you will be in awe of the stunning custom entryway and dark wood floors. Curl up this fall in the cozy den area next to the beautiful rock fireplace and admire the craftsmanship of the tongue and groove ceiling above. There is plenty of space to spread out on the main level with the open concept den and kitchen area, additional living room and dining area. You will absolutely love the private and wooded outdoor rock patio just off the kitchen. As you head upstairs, you will notice the new modern carpet that adds just another charming layer of texture and design. The second level features a large primary bedroom and en suite as well as 3 additional bedrooms. The oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of room for additional storage. Make an appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $340,000
