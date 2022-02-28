4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $374,900

A+ CURB APPEAL!! 1 1/2 story 4 BR w/TONS OF UPDATES! 1+ acre w/small stream & privacy in back! LR features HW floors, built-in cabinet & leads to gorgeous/updated kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry, updated appliances, granite countertops, tile back splash & more! Awesome view of the back yard from the sunroom/dining area. Main level also features a large laundry room, 1/2 bath & primary suite w/newly remodeled bathroom. Two large BRs w/closet space galore, full bath & walk-in attic storage make up the upper level. The highlight of the basement is your very own MOVIE THEATER!!! Plus there is an additional bedroom w/full bath & a bonus room that would make a great den, exercise room or office. Need a workshop or the perfect spot for your hobbies? The basement offers just the perfect spot for that as well! Located at end of dead-end street! This home is like having YOUR VERY OWN RETREAT! Yet near shopping, dinning, recreational facilities, hospital & lots more!