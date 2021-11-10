Potential Office Building or can buy with business that is established fully operating licensed Assisted Living Facility for sale with 6 beds located on .98 acre lot in a convenient and desirable location. All brick 2 story residential structure with a full basement partially finished. Home is fully furnished. Great Covered front porch and ramp for easy access. Main level has 2542 heated sq ft with a 725 double car garage attached. The lower level has 1762 heated square footage and 780 unfinished sq ft that includes one garage bay with garage door. Very nice and clean inside with a large kitchen, large dining room, plus two sitting areas. Managers office on main level. Rear concrete deck for dining and outside enjoyment. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Downstairs are 2 bedrooms, 1/2 bath and a kitchenette for the caretaker. Also a concrete patio in the rear for outdoor enjoyment. Located 27 mins to Hickory, 22 mins to Morganton, 32 mins to Blowing Rock.
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $384,000
