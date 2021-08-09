Needs some TLC but has so much potential!!! Great investment opportunity, or a fixer upper! Conveniently located near HWY 321 and the loop, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has so much space. Not only does it have 4 bedrooms, it also has 2 bonus rooms located on the 2nd floor. Several of the bedrooms have updated flooring, as the rest of the home has original hardwoods. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
- Updated
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
- Updated
Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.
- Updated
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.