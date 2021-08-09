4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900

Needs some TLC but has so much potential!!! Great investment opportunity, or a fixer upper! Conveniently located near HWY 321 and the loop, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has so much space. Not only does it have 4 bedrooms, it also has 2 bonus rooms located on the 2nd floor. Several of the bedrooms have updated flooring, as the rest of the home has original hardwoods. Schedule your showing today!