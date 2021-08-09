 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900

Needs some TLC but has so much potential!!! Great investment opportunity, or a fixer upper! Conveniently located near HWY 321 and the loop, this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has so much space. Not only does it have 4 bedrooms, it also has 2 bonus rooms located on the 2nd floor. Several of the bedrooms have updated flooring, as the rest of the home has original hardwoods. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert