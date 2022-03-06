4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $164,900

Close to town city convenience without being in the city limits in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. You have 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, formal dining room, kitchen & laundry room on the main level with 2 bedrooms & 1 bath on the second level, The home is located on a dead end street, has some new laminate flooring, carpet with wood under it and vinyl floor coverings, city water & a new heat pump, new floor insulation and a nice large covered front porch along with a carport and has Charter cable & internet available. This older home makes a great investment property as they have a long history as rental property or purchase as a primary home. You are close to downtown Marion, shopping, , hospital and more.