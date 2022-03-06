City convenience & location without city taxes in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with so much to offer. The main level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a living room, large kitchen w-walk-in pantry, formal dining room, heat pump, Charter cable/internet and laundry room. Upstairs you have 2 bedrooms with a jack & jill bath and a small bonus area perfect for gaming or studying. You have a large covered front porch & a partial basement/crawlspace for additional storage on a .53+/- acre lot. This home will make a great family home with it's 4 bedrooms or an investment property as the home has a long history as rental property. You are close to downtown Marion, shopping, , hospital and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $179,900
