4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $190,000

Back on the market! Don't miss the opportunity again! Enjoy the serenity of the Carolina mountains from the deck of your well-maintained, four bed, two bath home with nearly an acre-large corner lot. With an open-concept family/living room, large toolshed and closets and a secluded, screened back porch, home has plenty to offer, but you'll also have easy access to tourist destinations like Lake James, South Mountain and Asheville.

