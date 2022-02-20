4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000

DOWNTOWN MARION LOCATION & CURB APPEAL -- Appealing 1.5 level/ +/- 1700sf floor plan with up to 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a living room, a laundry room, office space, and den/dining room -- The interior gives 2 bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level and up to 2 more bedrooms upstairs. The exterior offers a great front porch, rear deck, and a level lot with city views. Central Heat and Air. Situated on approx. .24 acre lot in the very desirable downtown section of Marion.