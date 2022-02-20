DOWNTOWN MARION LOCATION & CURB APPEAL -- Appealing 1.5 level/ +/- 1700sf floor plan with up to 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, a living room, a laundry room, office space, and den/dining room -- The interior gives 2 bedrooms and bathrooms on the main level and up to 2 more bedrooms upstairs. The exterior offers a great front porch, rear deck, and a level lot with city views. Central Heat and Air. Situated on approx. .24 acre lot in the very desirable downtown section of Marion.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $243,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
- Updated
Update: Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed both children were found around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies here.
- Updated
Charges are pending after authorities found several dogs dead, others without access to food, water, shelter or in deplorable conditions.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
- Updated
A local woman who’s dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Hum…
- Updated
MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County’s lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebr…
Meritor Inc. has announced it will grow its Morganton operation, creating 25 new jobs and investing more than $4 million in the expansion.