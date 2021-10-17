 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $250,000

BUILT FOR THE AGES - This 4 BR, 2 BAh 1.5 Story Traditional was built when craftsmen showed pride in their work. It offers plenty of class and an ambiance seldom found in newer homes. There is a feeling of spaciousness in the large, bright living and dining rooms with their high ceilings. The freshly painted main level floor plan includes a formal living room (with natural gas logs fireplace), a formal dining room, large eat-in kitchen, & back enclosed porch. The highlight of this level is the custom & highly upgraded kitchen. The upper level offers 2 more Bas, one bath, & access to the wonderful attic storage spaces. The lots total .+/- 33 acres & include a detached 2 car carport plus double garage door workshop. The bonus feature of the home is the rocking-chair ready front porch overlooking the street and city scene. This home is located in a convenient in-town setting just a few minutes from I40 (convenient to Asheville) & a short walk down the street to Main Street amenities.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

East Burke Homecoming Queen
Local News

East Burke Homecoming Queen

Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert