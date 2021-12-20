 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,900

Lovely one level brick home located in quiet setting on nicely landscaped lot. Step into the entry way & enter bright roomy living room w/gas log FP & large dining area. The kitchen has plenty of storage w/attractive maple cabinets, appliances & pantry. It opens to a breakfast area w/brick wall wood insert fireplace & big window that looks out to the sunporch & backyard. The home has 3 bedrooms w/hall bath & main BR w/double closet & bath w/tile shower. The large family room has beautiful paneled walls w/built in bookcases. There is separate laundry room & back door entry that works well for storing shoes and bookbags as you come in! The 8x36 sunporch w/concrete floor is perfect getaway for overlooking nature in the backyard. Other special features include: some HW floors, some replacement windows, partial floored attic space, roof app 10 yrs old, concrete driveway, 2 car detached carport w/good workshop space, additional outside storage building & shed for lawn equipment storage

