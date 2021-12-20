Lovely one level brick home located in quiet setting on nicely landscaped lot. Step into the entry way & enter bright roomy living room w/gas log FP & large dining area. The kitchen has plenty of storage w/attractive maple cabinets, appliances & pantry. It opens to a breakfast area w/brick wall wood insert fireplace & big window that looks out to the sunporch & backyard. The home has 3 bedrooms w/hall bath & main BR w/double closet & bath w/tile shower. The large family room has beautiful paneled walls w/built in bookcases. There is separate laundry room & back door entry that works well for storing shoes and bookbags as you come in! The 8x36 sunporch w/concrete floor is perfect getaway for overlooking nature in the backyard. Other special features include: some HW floors, some replacement windows, partial floored attic space, roof app 10 yrs old, concrete driveway, 2 car detached carport w/good workshop space, additional outside storage building & shed for lawn equipment storage
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Traffic backed up on Interstate 40 westbound at Exit 94 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when two tires popped off a tow truck and caused…
- Updated
Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been de…
- Updated
An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in vehicle theft this week.
The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 24-30.
- Updated
A local potter will celebrate the grand opening of her first studio Saturday.
- Updated
A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
DURHAM — Former Burke County recreation football player Carter Wyatt signed on Wednesday to play football for Duke after starring at middle li…