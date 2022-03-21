MOUNTAIN TRANQUILITY BORDERING GOVERNMENT LANDS - This 4BR retreat on 26.06+/- acres boasts mountain views & woodlands to the rear of the home. The home…. CLASSIC CHARM & MODERN TOUCH - Circa 1955 1.5 story home offering 4 Full BRs (including 2 BRs on the main floor) & a large, modern bathroom. The home combines all the old styling you'll love like heartoak hardwood flooring, detailed moldings, & a brick fireplaces - w/ modern amenities like a newer heat pump, new kitchen cabinets w/ quartz countertops, replacement windows, a newer roof … plus more. The full basement offers options for storage or expansion. The grounds….. 5+ GENERATION ESTATE - this land is historic to North Cove & extends from the valley where the house is located to the woodlands and mountains behind the home that touch government lands. Old growth timber and huge natural stone abound on the land. The garage/shop…. NEED A WORKSHOP? - the detached 2 car garage is wired and oversized for all your workshop dreams.
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…
- Updated
Want to know how much local government employees make? These databases can help.
A new family-oriented restaurant and pub opened its doors to the public for the first time on March 14.
Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’…
- Updated
This is national Sunshine Week, a week that shines a light on and educates the public’s right to government information.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
By invading Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has united the world against him, torched his economy, exposed the incompetence of his m…
Editor’s note: This is the fourth article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next article will be published in Wednesday’s…
- Updated
After months of contentious meetings over issues from masks to the appointment of a new board member, the Burke County Public Schools Board of…