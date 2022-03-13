4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $375,000

UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES! Very close to town but just outside the city limits this beautiful +/- 15 acre tract with cute bungalow has many possibilities.Live in the home and enjoy the beautiful land.Or rent the home and build your dream home on the remainder of the wooded/cleared 15 acres! Beach Ford Branch meanders through the front of this gorgeous property. The home itself boasts 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, eat in kitchen, living room and laundry room. There's a big front porch to relax and enjoy the view. INVESTORS this would be a great place for development just outside the city limits! RENTER WILL BE OUT AT THE END OF THE MONTH.