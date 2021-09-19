 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $445,000

Country living at its finest in the Glenwood community. Home on 3 acres with creek and much more. Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring with some carpet. Large family room, kitchen and dining with plenty of room for all your hearts desires, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs and in-law suite downstairs with open floorplan 1 bedroom 1 bath. 2 car garage in basement plus plenty of parking outside. Home is wired for a generator. Fenced in yard for pets or garden area, beautiful views, storage buildings, RV carport. Call today to schedule a viewing of this AMAZING property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert