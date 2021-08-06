 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $565,000

Mountaintop home with long range views. Privately gated property that joins the Pisgah National Forest. Enjoy the mountain scenery, waterfalls, views and privacy from your own mountain paradise. Sunlight filled rooms and an open floor plan are a couple of nice qualities this home has to offer. Must see to appreciate. 2 parcels with a stream that feeds into the subdivision waterfall. The unfinished basement offers more opportunities for additional living space and it is plumbed and has a toilet installed.

