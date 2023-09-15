PRICE REDUCED! Lovely traditional brick home w/easy access to Downtown Marion. Home is very spacious & has excellent storage. Attractive front door entry leads to living room w/wood burning FP w/marble border. The dining room features pretty chandelier that has been in seller's family for many years. One very special feature of home is Den w/10' ceilings, wall w/built in book shelves & cabinets & FP w/historical mantel from Adam's period in 1700's. 2 steps down from den is awesome garden room w/5 skylights (see RPOD), 4 sets of sliding doors & card/game area Main level also features huge kitchen w/many cabinets & cozy adjoining breakfast rm. Right side of home has primary BR w/updated BA w/heated floor & 2nd BR w/access to hall BA. There is beautiful staircase going to 2nd level w/great storage & large BR & BA. Finished bsmt features guest BR, office space, BA w/tile shower & floors. Bsmt has laundry rm, furnace rm & 2 car garage. Asphalt driveway, gutter guard, great yard!