Step back in time to this grand colonial home that boasts 4.63 acres within the city limits. This property affords lots of original character in this prestigious home with its lovely grounds. Previously owned by Meredith College and the Blanton family, it offers THREE interior wood burning fireplaces and an exterior patio fireplace to enjoy those cool evenings. The large foyer entrance hosts a wonderfully re-done staircase with some lovely gingerbread molding. There is a butler pantry and service button for your morning coffee. The private grounds are magnificent. Loads of original charm and charm throughout. The expansive dining room offers a wonderful opportunity for your large family gatherings. Basement area offers a exercise bonus room. Lots of attic storage space. Take your physical or virtual tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $789,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old infant.
After countless miles in the big brown truck, Marvin Aldridge has turned over the keys.
- Updated
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
McDonald’s workers in Marion announced they will join the #Striketober wave of walkouts on Tuesday, Oct. 26, as part of a 10-city strike calling on McDonald’s to stamp out workplace sexual harassment and violence.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.