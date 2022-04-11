4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $850,000

Quiet, friendly neighborhood adjoining the Pisgah National Forrest and Linville falls conservation area. Beautifully maintained home with open concept living featuring a custom kitchen the aspiring or established chef will love to create in. Excellent home for entertaining with a spacious 400 sq. ft. deck area with firepit, large dining and living area, lower level relax space with den area / library. Competition billiards area with large bar space attached to a six seat two level home theater complete with 70” 4K TV, Martin Logan/Inspiron 5.1 surround. Studio room, home gym, and large backyard and rock firepit. Your new homes tech includes Crestron audio home sound system, Reolink home video system with Ring front door. Two car attached garage has 500 sq. ft. storage area directly above with walk-in access. Home is nestled in a tranquil wooded area that is only five miles from grocery and hardware store access and ten miles from downtown Marion, 37 miles to Asheville.