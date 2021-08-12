4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $90,000

Attention investors!! Potential for 2 rentals in the Lake James area OR live in the mobile home while fixing up the other property. Within minutes to Exit 90. This listing includes a 1976 mascot mobile home 2 bedroom/2bath along with 2.86 acres and a 1700 shell building. The shell building is ready to start fresh with your vision! Per seller two wells with a shared septic. Make your appointment! Won't last long.