Enjoy LAKEFRONT living in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath newly constructed home, DOCK INCLUDED, on pristine LAKE JAMES located in the prestigious SouthPointe subdivision!!! Home boasts an open living, dining and kitchen area w/ Thermador appliances, vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, wood accent walls throughout, huge windows and a large composite deck overlooking the all-natural wooded area with lake views. Main level has laundry room, 2 car garage and primary en suite. Take the stairs to the lower level and you are welcomed into a 2nd living area with a door leading out to the lower-level deck, perfect for a pair of rocking chairs. The split bedroom plan includes one bedroom with en suite bath and 2 bedrooms with a shared hall bath to your right. One bedroom could be used as office/bunk room. Community club house w/ pool and trails. Come see this peaceful retreat nestled in a quiet cove on Lake James ... You'll want to make it your new home or your home away from home!MORE PHOTOS ON 07/06
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Hildebran man was killed when police said his sister ran him over at a gas station in Newton on Tuesday.
Things went south for a man who tried to give a stranger a ride when the stranger hopped in the driver's seat and drove off, police said.
A Morganton man shot his latest feature-length film in various locations across Burke County during the month of June.
Two men got a trip to jail after being held at gunpoint by a homeowner who told officers he caught them trespassing on his property. police said.
It was about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when Dan Brand’s drone met an unfortunate end.
Folks of all ages turned up Monday for the town of Glen Alpine’s annual Fourth of July parade. The tradition has been ongoing for more than 60…
Burke County Public Schools welcomed several directors, principals and assistant principals to new roles for the upcoming school year.
Burke County Health Department recently announced the addition of Dr. Shawn Hamm and Certified Nurse Midwife Sally Soucy and Director of Nursi…
Even in the summer months many Burke County students are hard at work, especially those in FFA programs at East Burke and Freedom high schools.
NEWLAND — A community is mourning the loss of a man they say is a hero and a woman who was loved by all who knew her after a shooting claimed …