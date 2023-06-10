Proposed construction: Welcome to luxury living at Southpointe on Lake James. This exceptional proposed construction home offers a harmonious blend of contemporary design and natural serenity. This property presents an incredible opportunity to own a lavish retreat nestled on a sprawling .93-acre lot. The spacious and thoughtfully designed layout encompasses four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, ensuring ample space and privacy for you and your loved ones. Additionally, this property includes a deeded boat slip, granting you exclusive access to Lake James. Located in Southpointe community, you'll enjoy a harmonious blend of privacy and convenience. Experience a truly luxurious lifestyle in this proposed construction home that combines impeccable craftsmanship, upscale amenities, and the allure of waterfront living. Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite property in Southpointe on Lake James.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.
A third Burke County EMS employee has been charged with driving while impaired.
A Morganton man has been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Cathy Swanson, AMOREM CEO, was looking for a career that would not require her to work nights or weekends when she stumbled across Caldwell Ho…
A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital Friday afternoon after a wreck just west of Glen Alpine.