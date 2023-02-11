New price!Bring your own builder and finish this private family compound on almost 4 Lake James waterfront acreswith no HOA or restrictions.Being sold as-is.Make this the dream home you have always wanted!Three levels with over 5,000 sf for your customization. Owners’ retreat on main level,open kitchen with large walk in pantry. Basement has a separate living space that could have a 2nd kitchen, three bedrooms, 2 large bathrooms, flex space for home theater,gym, whatever your imagination desires!Upstairs has space for more bonus/bedrooms, office, bathroom.Home also includes a custom metal dock with gorgeous wide open views of the lake and mountains. Large 3 bay aluminum garage (30’X40’) on the property with plumbing for a bathroom and electricity. Builder/owner will also finish property for an additional fee if you do not have a builder.Unrestricted waterfront acreage on Lake James rarely hits the market!When final grading is complete, this lot will have a phenonminal view!