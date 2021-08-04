4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,899,000

Construction to begin on this home package at time of purchase! Higgins Building Group, renowned on Lake James for beauty and quality in construction, is offering this modified (larger) Bitterroot Home Plan by MossCreek to be developed on this beautiful, 2+ acre lot in magnificent Dry Creek. Super-flat, waterfront with large 2 slip dock and boat lift already installed, this is a point lot inside of a wide cove delivering the best of both styles. Great long water views with protection for swimming and enjoying dock time. The Bitterroot by MossCreek is the perfect time-tested floor plan with rustic elegance. The price includes the quality finishes you'd expect in Dry Creek on Lake James, but allows for changes to suit your personal tastes. Also, the builder is including a 2 car garage with a full bedroom/bathroom suite above. Come take a look at the building envelope and the easy walk to the dock and visualize this future home. Meet with the builder while you're here.