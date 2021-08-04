Construction to begin on this home package at time of purchase! Higgins Building Group, renowned on Lake James for beauty and quality in construction, is offering this modified (larger) Bitterroot Home Plan by MossCreek to be developed on this beautiful, 2+ acre lot in magnificent Dry Creek. Super-flat, waterfront with large 2 slip dock and boat lift already installed, this is a point lot inside of a wide cove delivering the best of both styles. Great long water views with protection for swimming and enjoying dock time. The Bitterroot by MossCreek is the perfect time-tested floor plan with rustic elegance. The price includes the quality finishes you'd expect in Dry Creek on Lake James, but allows for changes to suit your personal tastes. Also, the builder is including a 2 car garage with a full bedroom/bathroom suite above. Come take a look at the building envelope and the easy walk to the dock and visualize this future home. Meet with the builder while you're here.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $1,899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has been found negligent in the death of a resident who was found June 12 submerged in a bathtub.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Janelle Pearson has proven that the hardest of times can be overcome by hard work.
Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…
Burke County has added 192 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 50 of those cases being in children.
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
As COVID-19 cases have started an upward trend in Burke and across the state, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Thursda…
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Morganton’s Bath and Body Works will reopen in its new location next month, according to signage posted on the storefront.
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.