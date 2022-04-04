 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,995

4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,995

Brand new inside & out. Refinished wood floors and new paint. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Full basement for storage! Bring your buyers for a great deal in a great community! Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

