Located on a level, corner lot in a cozy neighborhood in downtown Morganton, this one level 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is waiting on your personal touches. With just under a half acre, this yard hosts many possibilities, including an established garden spot, mature trees, paved drive, double carport, and covered side porch leading into the kitchen for easy grocery trips. The kitchen, dining, and living room are open concept giving the area a spacious feel. There are several charming built-in shelves/cabinets and wide baseboards throughout the home. The primary bedroom has a private bath with shower. The covered front porch is lovely, waiting on rockers, and seasonal decorations.
4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Burke County has lost six more people to COVID-19 and added 140 new cases in two days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 15-21.
Residents and motorists in Burke and Caldwell counties can weigh in on plans for improvements for a major road and bridge connection.
- Updated
Investigators seized nearly 30 grams of fentanyl from a Morganton motel room Friday.
- Updated
Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a …
Special family moments can be enjoyed even during a global pandemic:
- Updated
New outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported at a long-term care facility and several schools, while outbreaks at two day cares in Burke Count…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
- Updated
Like mountain biking or hiking? The city of Morganton soon might have a spot you'll want to check out.
- Updated
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Freedom High School honor graduate and basketball player Benjamin Tolbert recently signed his formal contract with the U.S. A…