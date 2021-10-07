4 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $185,000

Located on a level, corner lot in a cozy neighborhood in downtown Morganton, this one level 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is waiting on your personal touches. With just under a half acre, this yard hosts many possibilities, including an established garden spot, mature trees, paved drive, double carport, and covered side porch leading into the kitchen for easy grocery trips. The kitchen, dining, and living room are open concept giving the area a spacious feel. There are several charming built-in shelves/cabinets and wide baseboards throughout the home. The primary bedroom has a private bath with shower. The covered front porch is lovely, waiting on rockers, and seasonal decorations.